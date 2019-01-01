Margot Robbie wants new Barbie movie to be 'positive and aspirational' for children

Margot Robbie wants her new live-action Barbie movie to be "positive" and "aspirational" to younger kids.

In October last year, the Oscar-nominated Australian actress took over the role of the iconic Mattel doll after fellow actresses Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway dropped out of the gig.

At the premiere of her latest movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot explained why she thinks Barbie is a character worth bringing to life on the big screen.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," the 29-year-old told Variety.

Not only is the I, Tonya star the movie's leading lady, but she will also serve as one of the producers on the live-action project through her company LuckyChap Entertainment.

When news of her casting was announced, Margot said she was "honoured" to be playing the famous blonde-haired toy.

"I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen," she said at the time.

The movie, which has been in the works since 2017, is to be written by indie writers/directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and will be released next year. The Lady Bird filmmaker reportedly has her eye on the director's chair too.

It was also revealed earlier this year that the Barbie movie will be the first released under the Mattel Films banner.