Bindi Irwin gets engaged on her 21st birthday

Australian TV star and conservationist Bindi Irwin got engaged to long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday on Wednesday.

Sharing two pictures of herself showing off her diamond engagement ring as she posed with professional wakeboarder Chandler, Bindi, the daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, wrote on Twitter: "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife.

"Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. - Now let’s get married already!"

Chandler shared a similar snap from the engagement photoshoot on his own Twitter page, adding: "She said YES! Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect."

The engagement news comes after Bindi gave an interview on her 18th birthday stating that she wanted to wait five years before tying the knot.

"I don't think I'm at a point in my life where marriage and getting engaged is really a huge priority right now for me," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Maybe in five years, but right now I'm really happy with where I'm at."

Bindi met Chandler in November 2013, while he was visiting the Australia Zoo.