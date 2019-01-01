Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale sequel on Booker Prize longlist

Margaret Atwood's follow-up to her feminist classic The Handmaid's Tale is one of 13 novels on the Booker Prize longlist.

The novel, titled The Testaments, isn't released until September, but has been nominated 33 years after the original was up for the same award.

Although The Handmaid's Tale, which tells the story of Offred, a woman living in a strict patriarchal theocratic Christian state, lost out to Kingsley Amis's The Old Devils that year, it has remained popular and was adapted into a hit Hulu streaming series in 2017.

The Testaments will pick up Offred's story 15 years after the original novel was set.

Also on this year's longlist is Salman Rushdie, whose seminal novel Midnight Children was voted the best winner of the Booker Prize's first 40 years in 2008.

Rushdie's latest effort, Quichotte, is inspired by Miguel de Cervantes's 17th Century classic Don Quixote, and follows a thriller author's pursuit of an actress across modern-day America.

Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit author Jeanette Winterson's latest book Frankissstein is also on a longlist that includes eight women and five men, one debut novelist - Nigerian author Oyinkan Braithwaite - and only one U.S. writer, Lucy Ellison.

The longlist will be narrowed down to a shortlist of six on 3 September, and the winner will be announced on 14 October.