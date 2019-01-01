Lamar Odom keen to 'rebuild bridges' with the Kardashians

Lamar Odom is still hopeful he'll be able to reconnect with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and her reality TV family.

The 34-year-old originally filed for divorce from the basketball star in December 2013, but proceedings were put on hold when Lamar, 39, overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

Khloe chose to withdraw her divorce petition while her estranged husband was in hospital, and continued proceedings once he was on the road to recovery - with their divorce finalised in December 2016.

Reflecting on their fragmented relationship in a chat with TMZ Live on Tuesday, the former Los Angeles Lakers player confessed he's keen to make amends with his ex, and hopes she'll be won over by his new public speaking venture.

"Hopefully, me going to public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge," he shared. "Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I'm going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood."

Earlier this year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe also spoke about their relationship, and insisted there's "no bad blood" between the pair.

"There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything," she told celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser on her podcast Divorce Sucks! "It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything."

Khloe is once again single after splitting from Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, earlier this year after he allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.