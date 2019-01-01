Tori Spelling forced to disclose salary details in $205,000 lawsuit

Tori Spelling has been forced to hand over her Beverly Hills, 90210 contract and details regarding her salary for the show as part of a lawsuit over unpaid bills.

The 46-year-old and her husband Dean McDermott, 52, were sued by City National Bank for $205,000 (£163,926), which the couple refused to pay.

But according to The Blast, Tori has since been compelled to turn over her contract for the upcoming reboot, as well as full details about her salary.

The bank previously won a summary judgment in the case, but have asked the judge to seal parts of the legal filing, including the contract and salary information, as they believed the information could be damaging to the stars if made public.

The move for more information on the True Tori star's earnings suggests the bank is hoping monies earned from the TV reboot will help pay the debts.

Tori and Dean were first sued back in 2016 for $205,000 in unpaid debts, but ignored the suit and failed to showed up in court.

As the couple didn't mount any kind of defence, they were ordered to pay additional fees, and were served papers for this suit back in February.

The pair has reportedly been threatened with jail time if they refuse to show for the upcoming hearing on their finances.