Natalie Imbruglia pregnant with first child

Singer/actress Natalie Imbruglia is pregnant with her first child.

The 44-year-old shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, posting a selfie, in which she showed off her baby bump and explained that she had undergone successful in vitro fertilisation (IVF) with a sperm donor.

The mum-to-be also announced the news she had signed a new record deal with BMG.

"I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can't wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!" she wrote. "And as you can see from the pic... there is another announcement... (no I haven't swallowed a watermelon). I'm expecting my first child this Autumn."

Natalie added, "For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor - I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I'm going to be a mum!"

It's not clear if the Torn star will be raising the child as a single mum - she split from her husband, Silverchair rocker Daniel Johns, in 2008, and announced she was dating photographer Matt Field in 2017, but there's no suggestion he is still on the scene.