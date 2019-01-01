Rachel Bilson won't date men who aren't interested in learning more about daughter

Actress Rachel Bilson isn't interested in pursuing relationships with men who aren't supportive of her being a single mother.

The star, who is raising four-year-old Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen, opened up about dating while being a busy parent during a sit down with Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

“I was talking to this guys a few months back, anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her. It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid," she revealed.

The former O.C. cast member also revealed she uses men's interest in learning more about her child as a way to determine whether or not she wants to continue dating them.

“I always put it out there (that I have a daughter) She’s my world and I talk about her all the time," she added. "How f--kid up would it be if I hid that?…If you’re going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid."

Bilson went on to note she has yet to introduce her little girl to anyone.

“She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with. It would have to be a very serious relationship,” she shared.