Local heroine Catherine Zeta-Jones becomes second woman to receive top Swansea honour

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was handed an early 50th birthday gift on Wednesday (24Jul19) as officials from her native Swansea, Wales handed her the Freedom of the City.

The star, who hits the half century mark in September, was joined by her husband Michael Douglas and their 18-year-old son, Dylan, at the ceremony, where she was applauded for "never forgetting her Welsh roots" as she took the stage at the Guildhall to thank her family and her "headmaster and dance teacher" for helping her to achieve great things.

"I'm very honoured and humbled and very happy to share it with my family here in Wales, as well as my friends and mentors throughout the years," she said. "My headmaster, my dancing teacher and most importantly, my husband Michael and my son Dylan."

She also thanked her daughter Carys, whose studies in Spain prevented her from attending mum's big day.

The Oscar winner is only the second woman who has been granted Freedom of the City. Prince Charles and Dr. Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, are previous recipients of the high honour.