Nicole Murphy apologises for steamy kisses with married Antoine Fuqua

Nicole Murphy has issued an apology after she was photographed kissing married film director Antoine Fuqua twice.

Comedian Eddie Murphy's ex-wife and the filmmaker received backlash when TMZ published photos of the stars locking lips last weekend during a vacation in Italy.

Nicole initially addressed the scandal by saying they were just "family friends" who exchanged a "friendly hello" with the kisses, but she is now providing a more detailed account of what happened.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologise to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she told the outlet. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."

Nicole divorced from Eddie in 2006 after a 13-year marriage and the former couple shares five children together.

Training Day director Fuqua is still legally married to his wife of 20 years, Lela Rochon, the mother of his two kids. The spouses have not been photographed together in public since July 2018, with rumours suggesting the pair has silently separated.