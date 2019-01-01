NEWS Faye Dunaway fired from Broadway play Newsdesk Share with :







Faye Dunaway has reportedly been fired from the Broadway-bound play Tea at Five for slapping a crew member.



Producers of the show have confirmed they have "terminated their relationship" with the 78-year-old actress and are now looking to recast her role as late acting great Katharine Hepburn.



Sources have told editors at Page Six that the drama went down backstage at the Huntington Theater in Boston, Massachusetts on 10 July when Dunaway allegedly lashed out at crew members, prompting producers to cancel that evening's performance.



Dunaway, who is travelling in Europe, could not be reached for comment and her representatives have yet to respond to the story.



The one-woman play revolves around Hepburn’s recovery from a 1983 car accident.



Tea at Five was billed as Oscar winner Dunaway's return to Broadway for the first time in 37 years. The play is also heading for London's West End early next year.