Quentin Tarantino: 'Kill Bill was always one movie'

Quentin Tarantino considers his Kill Bill movies to be one film rather than two.

The writer and director began filming the star-studded epic, featuring Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah and Michael Madsen, back in 2002.

The three-hour movie was slated for release in October 2003, however, Tarantino was told by the crew, producer Harvey Weinstein and film studio Miramax to split the film into two parts.

Three months before the full three-hour masterpiece was due to hit cinemas, the director finally decided to cut it into Kill Bill: Volume I and Kill Bill: Volume II, which was later released in 2004.

And in a new interview on the CinemaBlend podcast, the director insisted that Kill Bill is in fact one movie.

"Technically we released it as two movies, and there is a closing and an opening credits (on each movie), but since I made it as one movie and I wrote it as one movie, (it's one movie)," the Oscar winner shared.

Looking back on his decision, the 56-year-old confessed that the movie does work much better split in half.

"Now it works really good that way. Frankly, the truth of the matter is, I don't think it would've been as popular as a four hour movie. I literally had a guy say that to me. It was one of those weird diamond bullet moments where you can't unhear it. He said, 'Quentin, here's the thing. My uncle would love this movie, but he wouldn't love it at four hours'," Tarantino explained.

This helps explain why Tarantino has called his new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his ninth film, as would be his tenth if you counted Kill Bill as two.