Jennifer Lawrence to play real-life mafia informant in Mob Girl

Jennifer Lawrence is to portray a real-life mob wife-turned-police informant in Paolo Sorrentino's new movie Mob Girl.

The Italian director has signed on to make Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Teresa Carpenter's non-fiction crime story Mob Girl into a new film, and Oscar winner Lawrence will star as Arlyne Brickman.

The plot will follow Brickman, who grows up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City, where she's drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle of New York mobsters. Soon after, she begins dating "wiseguys" and running errands for them, before getting in on the action herself - eventually becoming a police informant and a major witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family.

The Silver Linings Playbook star will also produce the project alongside Justine Polsky for their production company Excellent Cadaver, as will The Young Pope director and Lorenzo Mieli, while Angelina Burnett is adapting the script from Carpenter's book, Mob Girl: A Woman's Life in the Underworld.

"Seeing this story from a woman's point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story," said Brad Weston, founder and chief executive of studio Makeready, as he announced the project on Wednesday. "We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne's strength and unique perspective to life on screen."

The Mob Girl film marks the first project under the new first-look deal between Lawrence's Excellent Cadaver company and Makeready.

The 28-year-old was recently seen reprising the role of Raven / Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and is currently in production on an untitled soldier film. She was recently announced as the star of director Adam McKay's next biographical drama, Bad Blood, about real-life entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Oscar winner Sorrentino is currently filming The New Pope with Jude Law.