Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates resignation of Puerto Rico's Governor

Lin-Manuel Miranda is overjoyed that Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rossello has decided to resign after weeks of protests.

The Hamilton creator, who was born in New York but is of Puerto Rican descent, led protests in Manhattan after Rosello initially refused to resign after being caught up in a text messaging scandal.

However, on Wednesday, the disgraced politician announced he would step down on 2 August, prompting the Mary Poppins Returns star to express his delight on Twitter.

""Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees (sic). Gracias a la gente de (thank you my people) (Puerto Rico flag emoji) Historia (history)," he tweeted.

He also retweeted videos of celebrations on the Caribbean islands and pictures of himself smiling with joy.

Puerto Ricans, including the musicians Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, and Residente, took to the streets after the leak of an 889-page document showing Rossello and his associates mocking rival politicians, hurricane victims, and even slinging homophobic insults at Martin himself.

The Livin' La Vida Loca star, who is gay, was mentioned in a message which claimed "he f**ks men because women don't measure up."

Martin flew into the U.S. territory to lead protests, waving a rainbow LGBTQ flag from the top of a truck, but is yet to comment since news of the Governor's resignation broke.

Other stars who celebrated on social media included actors Justina Machado and Wilson Cruz as well as other Latin stars Daddy Yankee and J. Balvin.

In his resignation statement, Rossello called for "citizen reconciliation". He will be replaced by his Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez.