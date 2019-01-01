Daryl Hannah 'heartbroken' over Rutger Hauer's death

Daryl Hannah has paid tribute to her Blade Runner co-star Rutger Hauer, who died on 19 July at the age of 75.

The actor's agent, Steve Kenis, has confirmed the news, revealing Rutger passed away in his native Holland. His funeral was held on Wednesday, shortly before the news of his death was announced.

Hannah and Hauer starred together in the 1982 sci-fi thriller, with the Dutch star playing Harrison Ford's nemesis, Roy Batty, and the young actress playing Hauer's character's love interest, Pris. And speaking to Fox News shortly after the star's death was announced, Hannah honoured the late actor, calling him "inspirational" and praising his passion for supporting charitable causes close to him.

"I have a profound love and respect for Rutger Hauer. I am heartbroken to learn he has left us. He was unpredictable, extremely human, inspired, electric and mesmerising," the 58-year-old shared. "It was thrilling to work with him as an actor and I admired his deep commitment as an activist, with his support of the important work of (marine conservation organisation) Sea Shepard and of those who fight against the scourge of AIDS.

"(His) mad brand of poetic genius inspired me as a teen in so many films like Soldier of Orange and Spetters. But I will always hear his haunting words from Blade Runner: 'All these moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.'"

Hauer is survived by his second wife, Ineke ten Cate, and a daughter, actress Ayesha Hauer, from his marriage to Heidi Merz.