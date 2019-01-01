Kanye West wants Danny McBride to play him in biopic

Kanye West has asked funnyman Danny McBride to play him in a movie about his life.

The 42-year-old opened up about his newfound friendship with the rapper during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. And the actor revealed he connected with the Yeezy mogul, 42, when Kanye called to welcome him to his new home in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I had a pretty interesting guest shortly after we moved there,” the star recalled. “One day I got a phone call out of nowhere and the voice sounded familiar, but I wasn’t sure who it was. I was like, ‘Hello?’ and he was like, ‘Hey, is Danny there?’ He was like, ‘This is Kanye West'.

“I thought it was a joke. (But) he basically said that he was a fan of mine and wanted to come hang out."

He went on to share the Gold Digger star jetted to his new home, where the pair met up and went out for a boat ride together, and later returned to McBride's house, where they watched his seven-year-old son Declan play online video game Fortnite.

The duo quickly got creative, however, and the Eastbound & Down star revealed the pair began plotting a biopic about the rapper's life - with Danny in the leading role.

“He had an idea for a project that I think was a pretty brilliant idea,” he recounted. “He wanted to do a movie about the story of his life and he wanted me to play him... (It was) the most incredible afternoon."