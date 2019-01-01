Ad Astra and Joker to compete at Venice Film Festival

Ad Astra and Joker are among the titles competing for the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

The sci-fi movie, starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut on a mission to save the solar system from imminent destruction, was originally scheduled to hit cinemas in May, but Disney bosses pulled it from the schedule, and it was eventually given a September release.

However, it was announced on Thursday that it will first receive its premiere at the film event in Italy, where it has been selected for the official competition, alongside Todd Phillips's Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman's legendary nemesis.

Other notable competition films include Noah Baumbach's upcoming Netflix divorce drama, Marriage Story, featuring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Steven Soderbergh's The Laundromat, his take on the Panama Papers scandal, with Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas.

Controversial director Roman Polanski will also compete at the festival with his new movie An Officer and a Spy.

Benedict Andrews's political thriller Seberg, starring Kristen Stewart as actress Jean Seberg, who was targeted by the FBI in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party, will premiere out of competition, alongside Netflix drama The King, featuring Timothee Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

As previously announced, the 76th edition of the festival will open with The Truth by Hirokazu Kore-eda, another competition film, and close with The Burnt Orange Heresy, with Elizabeth Debicki, Mick Jagger, and Donald Sutherland.

Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel will preside over the jury and decide which film should win the Golden Lion. Mary Poppins actress Julie Andrews and Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will receive honorary Golden Lions for lifetime achievement.

The festival runs from 28 August to 7 September.