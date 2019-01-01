Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I'll keep acting as long as people want me'

Leonardo DiCaprio plans to keep acting for as long as he continues to be hired for projects.

The Oscar winner made his screen debut with TV show The New Lassie when he was only 15 years old, and he has since gone on to work with the likes of acclaimed directors Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, and Quentin Tarantino.

Although he has taken some lengthy breaks from acting over the years, including between 2015's The Revenant and his new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio has insisted he feels so lucky to be an actor, he wants to keep going as long as he can.

"I suppose at one point I might retire, but I always looked at this as the greatest gift anyone's ever given to me," the 44-year-old said to Variety when asked about retirement. "I feel like I won the lotto so I'm going to keep going as long as they'll have me."

In his new movie, DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a fading Hollywood star in the 1960s who has been reduced to guest spots on television shows and Spaghetti Westerns in Italy.

When asking about the ups and downs of an actor's career, the Titanic star said, "I know there's ebbs and flows in everyone's careers - sometimes they're a little hotter, sometimes you may not be hot at all - but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it."

But if he ever ends up in a position like his character, when he's not such a hot property, the actor insists he will bid his time and "wait around until something good pops up."

DiCaprio appears alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Tarantino's latest project, which hits U.S. cinemas from Friday.