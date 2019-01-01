Katie Price engaged for a fifth time

Katie Price is engaged to her toyboy partner Kris Boyson.

The model and reality star, who has wed three times, and been engaged one more, revealed she and Kris plan to wed despite the fact she's still officially married to her ex Kieran Hayler.

"Kris bought the ring for that finger, so there you go, I've got love in my life," she said during an appearance on U.K. daytime show Loose Women on Thursday (25Jul19).

Praising her fitness instructor beau as being great with her disabled 17-year-old son Harvey, she added: "The thing is, he puts me in my place, he's strict with me and I'm not used to that. He's a good guy, he's so good with Harvey, Harvey is obsessed with him. Things are actually going well. I've got the man. I'm happy."

Katie, who has been beset with legal troubles over the past 18 months, having been charged with drink driving, faced bankruptcy and even entered rehab, also revealed she'd dealt with two miscarriages.

"I had a miscarriage last year and I've had one this year," the mother of five said. "I've had more in the past. I went to the fertility clinic because I'm 41 now and I still want more kids."

Katie met Kris, 29, back in early May 2018, but they split up temporarily when she enjoyed several dates with businessman Alex Adderson later that year.

She wed Kieran, 32, with whom she has two kids, back in 2013, but they separated for good in 2017.