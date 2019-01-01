Julianne Hough on fertility struggles: 'I have nothing to be ashamed of'

Julianne Hough wants to break the stigma surrounding infertility.

The Rock of Ages star has been married to former ice hockey professional Brooks Laich, 36, for almost two years, and recently revealed the couple is undergoing IVF to make their dreams of starting a family a reality. And speaking with Access on Wednesday (24Jul19), the America's Got Talent judge insisted infertility is "nothing to be ashamed of".

"I’m here to debunk beliefs that there’s something wrong with you or that you can’t do something, whatever that might be,” she explained. “I think the more I’m open the more therapeutic it is for me to not suppress it and hide it, and the more I’m open, it also helps somebody else who sees themselves in me feel understood and heard.

"At the end of the day, that’s my whole mission, is just to feel so connected to myself that I’m not embarrassed or ashamed about anything, and I’m as free as can be.”

The 31-year-old shared she hopes that, by speaking about the issue, people going down the IVF route will "feel encouraged" that they're not alone, but reiterated she's still learning and understanding the process.

"Every day is a constant evolution and I hope that I’m evolving the rest of my life,” she smiled.