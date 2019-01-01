Nick Lachey and Ciara set for new TV contest America's Most Musical Family

Nick Lachey has signed up to host a new music competition show, which will feature Ciara and Debbie Gibson as judges.

America's Most Musical Family, set to premiere this autumn (19) on Nickelodeon, will also feature YouTube sensation David Dobrik.

The TV series, which begins production this week (beg22Jul19|), will feature 30 families competing across genres, from pop and hip-hop to Latin and opera, for a recording contract with Republic Records and a $250,000 (£201,000) cash prize.

The concept of the show is something host Lachey is familiar with, as he and his brother Drew are part of boy band, 98 Degrees, which formed in the 1990s.

Speaking to Billboard, Lachey said, "Drew and I are best friends and for me it’s been very special and meaningful to go through the experience with someone I already care so much about."

Referencing the ongoing feud between Oasis stars Liam and Noel Gallagher, he added, "You hear about some siblings, the Gallagher brothers or whoever, who fight like maniacs and then the group ends up breaking up, but we are very much the opposite scenario."

Judge Gibson, who holds the record as the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a number one Billboard single with 1987’s Foolish Beat, also spoke about the concept of the show and confessed the talent on offer has left her "floored".

"We didn’t have the Internet (when I was growing up); we were essentially inspired by whatever records our parents had on, or watching Donnie and Marie on Friday nights," she said. "To hear all of these different influences in their musical styles and arrangements is amazing."