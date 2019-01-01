Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse fire back at split gossip

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse appear to have shot down reports of a real-life split in angry Instagram posts.

Sources told multiple news outlets the couple seemed distant as they attended a Comic-Con panel in San Diego, California over the weekend and that led to stories about a break-up.

Promoting the new issue of W magazine, which features an interview and photoshoot with the lovebirds, Lili and Cole took to Instagram on Thursday (25Jul19) to fight back at the gossip, and explain why she insisted on separate interviews for the piece two months ago.

"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t," angry Lili wrote in a caption alongside the W cover shot.

Cole also took aim at the haters, writing: "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of 'reliable sources' to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

In the W interview, the actress explains her request to be interviewed as an individual, telling the interviewer, "We want our own separate identities."

Cole added, "Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own box in every single way. That alone is justification enough for me to do it like this. I don’t think we’re weaving two different narratives here."

The couple's representatives have yet to respond to requests for a comment about the status of the screen-to-real-life romance.