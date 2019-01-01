Constance Wu: 'I wasn't a diva on Hustlers set'

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu has slammed reports suggesting she acted like a diva on the set of her new film Hustlers.

The actress insists she had "the best time" making the movie with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, and she's refusing to let negative press ruin friendships she made on the set.

"We made this film with an incredible spirit of sisterhood and love," she tells Us Weekly magazine. "Any reports otherwise have felt like an age-old attempt to pit us against each other and knock us down when, in truth, we had the best time making this.

"We won’t be knocked down. We will continue to share and celebrate this story together, as sisters. Thank you to all the fans for believing in us and supporting this film."

Wu's comments come a day after a report published by Page Six suggested she insisted on being listed as the first name in the posters and trailers for Hustlers, which centres upon a group of former strippers who join forces to rob their rich broker clients.

Her representative adds: "Constance had no knowledge or awareness of acts on her behalf of Hustlers to have reporting mirror that of the film’s castings or contractual billings (sic). Representatives associated with her and the film did engage media outlets to correct misrepresentations of the film’s characters and castings in the spirit of calibrating credits to accurately reflect the guidelines set forth in standard legal contracts.

"While Constance’s character in Hustlers is the key protagonist, any reporting that implies or indicates that she demanded or directed this recently reported initiative is patently untrue and a clear manipulation of facts. She has always been and remains a proud supporter of all her fellow castmates inclusion in the celebration of this film and telling of this story."