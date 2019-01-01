Pamela Anderson urges Alberta officials to end Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Pamela Anderson has urged Alberta officials to ban the Calgary Stampede's chuckwagon races after six horses died earlier this month (Jul19).

The Canadian actress, who has been a prominent activist for animal rights group PETA for many years, has written a heartfelt note to local politicians and the province's minister of agriculture and forestry, urging them to end the dangerous races.

"After recently moving back to my beautiful native Canada, my heart sank as I read about six horses who died in this year's chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede," she writes.

"As an honorary director of PETA, I urge you to direct the Stampede to ban these deadly races. Tightening the rules, as the Stampede did in 2010, isn't enough. More than a dozen horses have died since then, because these races are inherently cruel and dangerous."

The former Baywatch star continued: "Horses have suffered from fractured legs and broken backs, while others have had heart attacks. Anyone watching can see animals foaming at the mouth as their eyes roll back in their heads.

"And the world is watching. Global news headlines about the Stampede show that Alberta knows these races are deadly for horses but continues to allow them anyway. This cruelty and indifference do not represent the Canada I know and love."

Anderson wrapped up her letter, by adding: "Please use your authority to end chuckwagon racing before more horses die."

Of the six horses that died at the 2019 Calgary Stampede, three suffered such horrific injuries that organisers reportedly placed a tarp over their bodies to shield them from public view.