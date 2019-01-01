Selma Blair shaves her head as she embarks on next phase of her Multiple Sclerosis battle

Actress Selma Blair has debuted her new bald look as she approaches the next step in her Multiple Sclerosis battle.

The 47 year old has been discharged from the care of "an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do", and she's now plotting the next phase in her recovery from a rough start to 2019, during which she opened up about her condition and the fatigue and other issues that come with it.

"This has been a process. And will continue to be one," she has captioned a shot of herself showing off her shaven head on Instagram. "I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.

"I thank you all for your love and support... I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."

The Hellboy star ended her post by referencing her son Arthur's eighth birthday, adding: "This is the best gift I could give to Arthur."

Earlier this week, the actress posted a snap of her son cutting off her hair and revealed she wouldn't be with him on his birthday.

"I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him," she wrote. "And I will. Just not on his birthday."

She added, "Tomorrow you are 8. The age I started to really feel grown up and still a child. I choose you on my team every time. Every life. I choose you. Happy birthday tomorrow."