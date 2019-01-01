Kylie Jenner gives celebrity pals 'baby fever' with sweet Stormi snaps

Kylie Jenner shared a series of sweet snaps with her daughter Stormi Webster - and they're making her celebrity pals quite broody.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to post the images, which showed her and boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, taking the 17-month-old tot on a day out together.

In the caption of the post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote: "We took our baby on an adventure yesterday."

She then continued: "ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she's the cutest thing in the world.. she's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul. p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time."

Fans of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul flocked to like and comment on the post - including her older sister Kendall Jenner and model pal Hailey Bieber, who were both in awe of the star's family unit.

"Please stop giving me the most baby fever she's the sweetest," wrote 22-year-old Hailey, while Kendall, 23, added: "my baby fever after this is on overload."

Earlier this month, Hailey's husband, 25-year-old Justin Bieber, confessed he's keen to raise a family with the beauty - but insisted there's no rush.

"Love dates with you baby," Justin captioned an Instagram post of the couple at Disneyland. "One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"