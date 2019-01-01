NEWS Jordyn Woods snapped partying with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden Newsdesk Share with :







Jordyn Woods has been caught partying with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden.



The social media influencer was embroiled in a cheating scandal earlier this year, when she was seen kissing Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson at a house party. The sportsman's infidelity saw the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star split from basketball player, 28, with whom she shares 15-month-old daughter, True.



And in footage obtained by TMZ.com, the 21-year-old can be seen dancing and smoking hookah alongside another of 35-year-old Khloe's exes, NBA star James Harden, 29.



Sources told the outlet the pair partied together at Belle Station, Texas, and were cosying up together in the same booth. It's apparently not the first time the pair have spent time together.



The move comes after Kylie Jenner's former best friend admitted she regrets becoming involved with Tristan, telling Entertainment Tonight last month: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."



Khloe and James split up in February 2016 after dating for several months.