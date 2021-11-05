NEWS Chris Hemsworth's wife 'certainly happy' he's filming Thor sequel close to home Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Hemsworth is thrilled to be shooting the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder in his native Australia.



The 35-year-old, who has played the popular Marvel Comics superhero since the franchise's big screen debut in 2011, revealed in a press conference that he's happy his fourth solo instalment will shot Down Under because he'll be able to go home to his wife Elsa Pataky and their children.



"There's such an incredible work ethic here. Being able to stay home and put the kids to bed in their own home as opposed to dragging them across the globe to various hotels is (also) hugely important," he said, adding, "My wife is certainly happy."



Chris and Elsa wed in 2010 and share three children together: seven-year-old daughter India Rose and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, five.



He added that it feels fantastic to be working on the fourth movie, which is slated to be released 10 years after his debut.



"It's an interesting feeling after (Avengers) Endgame because it was like where do you go from there," the actor shared. "But it's about making great films and to still be a part of the Marvel/Disney family and to be able to make another film is fantastic!"



The fourth instalment in the franchise is based on Jason Aaron's The Mighty Thor comics, and will introduce Natalie Portman as the first female Thor. The Oscar winner told audiences at the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend she's "always had a little hammer envy".



Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on 5 November 2021.