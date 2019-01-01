NEWS Andrew Lincoln joins Naomi Watts for family drama Penguin Bloom Newsdesk Share with :







Andrew Lincoln has signed on to star alongside Naomi Watts in the upcoming family drama Penguin Bloom.



The film has been adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by author Bradley Trevor Greive and photographer Cameron Bloom, which follows the extraordinary true story of a young family who struggle to come to terms with the consequences of a near-fatal accident.



The Walking Dead star Lincoln has been cast in the role of Bloom, alongside Watts as his wife Sam. The film shows how the family, including their three boys, try to piece their lives back together after Sam falls from a balcony while on holiday in Thailand, and is left paralysed from the chest down. The family, who live in north Sydney, learn to adjust to their mother in a wheelchair with the help of an injured magpie chick called Penguin.



The film will be directed by Australian filmmaker Glendyn Ivin, with Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps penning the script.



Watts will also serve as producer, alongside Emma Cooper, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky.

"We were all captivated by this heart-warming story of resilience, the power of family and hope," the producers said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom's story to audiences around the world."



British actor Lincoln is best known for playing Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. He left the show after eight years in 2018, but is set to reprise the role in upcoming spin-off movies.



Watts is currently shooting The Long Night, one of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series.