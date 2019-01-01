Jennifer Lopez's Griselda Blanco movie finally getting underway

Jennifer Lopez's project about real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco is now getting the big-screen treatment.

It was announced in August 2016 that the actress/singer would be playing the notorious Colombian drug dealer known as "The Cocaine Godmother" in a TV movie for HBO, but it has now been revealed that the film will be coming to cinemas instead under the title The Godmother, thanks to a collaboration between Lopez and STX Films.

The Out of Sight star is also considering making her directorial debut with the crime drama, but has not been formally attached to the role, sources have told both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've been forever fascinated by the story of Griselda Blanco and jumped at the chance to play her on screen," she said in a statement. "She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters - notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling. In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I'm eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero and excited to partner with STX for the third time so we can bring this compelling, complicated story to life."

The Godmother follows the ups and downs of Blanco, who outsmarted and outhustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world's biggest drug lords.

The 50-year-old will also serve as a producer alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, among others, and the screenplay will be written by Terence Winter, who is known for creating Boardwalk Empire, and Deadwood's Regina Corrado.

The film marks Lopez's third collaboration with STX Films following 2018's Second Act and the upcoming Hustlers.

"We love working with Jennifer, Elaine and Benny. They are extraordinary producers and we value their partnership and trust," said STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson. "This is an epic true crime story that Jennifer is passionate about telling and we can't wait to begin production on The Godmother with her and her team."

Lopez will follow in the footsteps of Catherine Zeta-Jones, who portrayed Blanco in the Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story last year.