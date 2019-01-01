Jackie Chan to receive honour from BAFTA Los Angeles

Jackie Chan is to be honoured with a Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment prize by BAFTA Los Angeles.

The Rush Hour star has been chosen as the recipient of the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment by executives at the Los Angeles branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) organisation in recognition of his career in the movie industry.

"Over his 50-year career, Jackie has become a beloved, revered personality we all know and love for his innovative stunt work and unique blend of martial arts and comedy. He rose from rags-to-riches through years of hard work and tireless dedication to perfecting his craft, ultimately earning him global fame and success," BAFTA Los Angeles chief executive Chantal Rickards said in a statement of the 65-year-old. "We are delighted to honour this inspirational actor with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment."

The Hong Kong-born actor, who was awarded an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, will receive the new honour during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards on 25 October at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, alongside Jane Fonda.

The Grace and Frankie actress was previously announced as the recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

"Jane Fonda is and always has been an unstoppable force on stage, on screen and behind the camera. The legendary actress's illustrious career has spanned decades and awarded her with numerous accolades for the dozens of characters she has so brilliantly portrayed," said Los Angeles chair of the board, Kathryn Busby, back in May. "We could not think of a more deserving recipient for this year's Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film and are looking forward to honouring her outstanding achievements."