Brandon and Leah Jenner agree divorce deal - report

Brandon Jenner will reportedly pay his estranged wife Leah $500,000 (£400,000) and share royalties from their musical double act as part of their divorce deal.

Leah, 36, filed for divorce from the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson last September, and according to documents obtained by The Blast, they have now worked out a settlement.

As part of the deal, Brandon will have to pay Leah $500,000 in order to keep their home in Malibu, California. The couple will also share royalties from their now-defunct music act, Brandon & Leah. They will share joint legal and physical custody of their four-year-old daughter Eva.

The 38-year-old will also pay Leah $2,000 (£1,600) per month in spousal support until 31 December 2021, and another $2,000 per month in child support until Eva turns 18.

Brandon and Leah had informed fans of their decision to go their separate ways in a lengthy post on Instagram last year.

"It is with love in our hearts that we feel it's time to share some personal news with you all," they wrote. "After celebrating 14 beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship.

"We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever."

They also insisted there was no salacious scandal behind their split.