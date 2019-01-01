Charo still recovering from husband's bloody suicide

Veteran entertainer Charo has opened up about finding her husband's body in her first TV interview since his suicide.

Kjell Rasten shot himself in the alley behind the couple's Beverly Hills home in February (19) following the diagnosis of a rare skin disease.

His wife returned home from a show in Palm Springs, California to find the body and during an appearance on The Talk on Thursday (25Jul19), she recalled her last night with Rasten.

"We had dinner, but he did not talk, during the dinner he talked very little," she said. "Then, when he went to go to sleep, he looked at me very strange."

Recounting the moment she found his body, she added, "He did not want that I find him... I thought that he fell down. I ran to him, because I thought he fell and I hugged him and I was full of blood. My hair was full of blood, like I had a shower of blood."

Charo claims her late husband was still breathing and she ran into the street to get help: "I was screaming to the street, full of blood and a tour bus called the police and called the ambulance," she sobbed.

After she learned her husband had been pronounced dead, Charo still felt sure he had fallen until a police officer calmly told her that her husband had taken his own life.

"He said, 'Sit down, he did not fall down, he put a bullet in his head'," she explained. "At that moment I had a bullet in my heart."

In a statement after his death, Charo said that Rasten died after suffering from depression and receiving a diagnosis of rare skin disease bullous pemphigoid.

"He also became very depressed," she said. "That, along with the many medications he needed to take, became too much for him, and he ended his suffering."