Bindi Irwin and new fiance keen to televise their wedding

Conservationist Bindi Irwin and her new fiance Chandler Powell are planning to broadcast their nuptials on TV.

The 21-year-old daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin and her future husband are keen on sharing footage of the wedding on their reality television show, Crikey! It's the Irwins, and are gearing up to pitch the idea to bosses at the Animal Planet network.

"We are wrapping up filming of season two for the new show, which is wonderful," she explained to Entertainment Tonight, "and Crikey! It's the Irwins has been so special for all of us, so yes, let's put it out there to Animal Planet. Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on Crikey! It's the Irwins. So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two."

"That'll be amazing. I love that idea," Chandler added, before Bindi promised: "We'll do that."

Whether or not the wedding will be televised, the couple is doing its best to make the ceremony one to remember and to honour her dead father's memory.

"The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad," Bindi revealed. "So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day.

"At the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event, and we'll remember dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly."

Bindi became engaged to her longtime boyfriend, a professional wakeboarder, on her 21st birthday earlier this week (24Jul19).