Liv Tyler uses CBD oil daily to calm her nerves

Liv Tyler uses Cannabidiol as part of her everyday skin and healthcare routine to keep anxiety at bay.

Liv has revealed all about her 25-step beauty routine in a new video for Vogue, which was filmed in her New York home, and doesn't shy away from admitting she uses the controversial cannabis oil.

'I know everyone's talking about CBD oil, and I have one here it's from this company called Lord Jones, it's really good," she says. "I definitely suffer from anxiety. I get really nervous. I guess my job's kinda scary and it's hard not to be nervous sometimes, just like public speaking and doing anything that's out of your comfort zone."

The Armageddon star then places a drop of oil in her mouth and tells viewers, "Put a big old thing of it under there. It doesn't make you feel stoned at all."

Tyler goes on to tell fans that her rock star dad, Steven Tyler, is also a big fan of skincare.

"When I go visit him, I usually spend half the time in the bathroom with him, just going over products," she smiled. "He’s got his whole bathroom filled. But if you look at him, he’s turned 70 and he has the most beautiful skin, and it’s because he takes really good care of it."