Jurassic World 3 director open to Laura Dern's return

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow is keen to reunite Laura Dern and Sam Neill for his second Jurassic World sequel.

The pair starred alongside each other in the original Jurassic Park film in 1993, and Trevorrow has high hopes they might return for his latest blockbuster, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"I can confirm nothing, but nothing would make me happier," the director told Variety.

Dern, who played Dr. Ellie Satler in the original film, recently said she "could never say no" to reprising her role in the next movie, but she told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't even know what they're cooking up yet."

"I met Chris (Pratt) recently at a restaurant and we didn’t know each other. It was really funny; we ran into each other’s arms and hugged each other like we were family! And he just seems fantastic."

And Dern has an open invitation to join the cast from Howard, who met the actress for the first time on TV news show Today earlier this summer (19).

The flame-haired actress, who plays Claire Dearing in the rebooted dinosaur movies, asked Dern if she'd be interested in reprising her role as Satler, prompting Laura to reply, "Do you know something I may not...? If I were to, would you join me?"

Bryce didn't hesitate and said, "Hell, yes. Yes!"

The actress later said, "Jurassic is not Jurassic without Laura Dern."