Aladdin blasts past $1 billion at global box office

Disney's live-action Aladdin remake blasted past the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Director Guy Ritchie's reimagining of the hit 1992 animated film – which starred Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott – hit the milestone on Thursday.

Massoud, who portrayed Aladdin in the film, posted a celebratory video online on Friday.

"I told people six months ago that I thought Aladdin would hit a billion," the actor said. "I got laughed at quite a bit, I got dismissed but I believed in what we were showing people and the heart and soul that we put into the film and what the film represents... I’m really glad to say that we’re officially the most ethnically diverse cast to ever lead a film to the billion dollar club."

Earlier this month, Smith thanked his fans for making Aladdin the highest grossing film of his career: "To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you," he said.

Ritchie also shared a video on Instagram as the movie sailed past the $1 billion mark, and thanked his "enthusiastic and creative" cast for making it one of his most successful films ever.

Aladdin is the fourth Disney movie in 2019 alone that has raked in $1 billion at the box office, alongside Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home.