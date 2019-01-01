Paul Feig: 'Last Christmas is my love letter to London'

Paul Feig’s upcoming romantic comedy Last Christmas is his "love letter" to London.

The movie, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding and co-written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson, is inspired by Wham!'s festive hit of the same name.

Feig put himself under pressure to shoot the film in London at Christmas, and packed the movie with some of the city's famous sights in just three weeks.

“I was hell-bent on (shooting) in London before Christmas so we could use all the lights and the decorations that were naturally here,” the 56-year-old told Entertainment Weekly. “I finally get to make the love letter to London I’ve always wanted to make.”

The cast also spent a week shooting in Covent Garden, which is the location of fictional Christmas shop Yuletide Wonderful, where Clarke's character Kate works.

“It’s an over-the-top place with more Christmas than you would ever see in one building, but it’s absolutely lovely and classy,” he explained. “But it’s overload, especially if you’re like Emilia’s character in the movie and not entirely in the Christmas spirit.”

Love Actually actress Thompson began writing the romantic comedy with playwright Bryony Kimmings several years ago, when Wham! frontman George Michael was still alive.

Feig revealed that the movie had the music icon's blessing, and even features new music from the late singer, who died on Christmas Day in 2016.

“The great sadness is that he’s not here to be a part of this,” he said. “But he knew it was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us.”

Last Christmas is released on 8 November.