Sylvester Stallone: 'Escape Plan 2 was the most horribly produced film'

Sylvester Stallone has revealed his movie Escape Plan 2 was the “most horribly produced film” he’s ever starred in.

In a recent post on Instagram, the veteran Hollywood star vented his frustration at last year's Escape Plan 2: Hades, and blasted the producers for ruining the film, which also starred Dave Bautista, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jesse Metcalfe.

"Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in," Stallone shared, as he heaped praise on the recently-released Escape Plan 3: The Extractors.

The 73-year-old revealed that the direct-to-video movie, helmed by filmmaker John Herzfeld, was shot in just 17 days, with his co-stars Bautista and Jackson forced to work under pressure to get the low-budget project finished.

"This new film was made in an extraordinarily short amount of time, 17 nights, dusk till dawn, no breaks, we ate while we worked!!!! The Crew were under unbelievable pressure. Proud of them!" the Rambo star added.

Stallone then shared information from a Media Play News report on Instagram, showing Escape Plan 3: The Extractors was at the top of the rental charts in the U.S.

"We are so proud that we beat the odds and are at the top of the charts!!!! Not Easy ! But what I think is amazing and what people should know is this film was made in 17 days with a budget that was less than what the GREAT Floyd Mayweather pays for one of his BUGATTI cars!! (about 3.6 Mil. ),” Stallone gushed. “So for young films makers out there shows what can be done when everyone PULLS together And you have the AMAZING marketing team at GRINDSTONE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ! Ya killed it (sic)!!!"