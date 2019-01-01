Kelly McGillis: ‘I wasn’t asked to be in Top Gun sequel’

Original Top Gun star Kelly McGillis has confirmed she won't be part of the film's sequel, because she wasn’t asked.

The actress, who played the love interest of Tom Cruise’s Maverick character in the original 1986 film, insists she has no hard feelings about the snub or the fact she has been replaced by Jennifer Connelly - and she would still consider helping to promote the new film if she's asked.

"If and when it (new film) did happen, I would have to assess where I am, what I'm doing, what's going on," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "I can't project what I would or wouldn't do in the future. I have no idea, because I don't know where I'll be."

McGillis confessed she hasn't watched the first trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel, which was released last week (19Jul19), as Cruise made a surprise appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego, California.

The actor reprises his role as pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the film, which also features Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm. The sequel, which Cruise called "a love letter to aviation" picks up decades after the first instalment, and features Maverick piloting supercharged planes, while chatting to Harris' character about his longevity.

McGillis wishes her former onscreen love interest and his new co-star well with the new film.

"I'm so glad that she (Connelly) got that opportunity. I'm glad for her," Kelly added.

Top Gun: Maverick is set for release next summer (20).