Linda Hamilton didn’t want to ‘recycle same idea’ with Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton only agreed to return for Terminator: Dark Fate when she felt reassured her character’s storyline wouldn’t be repeating itself.

In the new instalment in the franchise, the Dante’s Peak actress returns to play Sarah Connor for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Hamilton had been offered opportunities to reprise the role in numerous sequels, but she finally agreed to Dark Fate, which acts as a direct sequel to Judgment Day and ignores more recent instalments, when she felt confident Sarah wouldn’t be doing the same thing.

“There is a real gift in that so much time has passed, and that gives me so much more to explore with the character,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Sarah Connor is the same person, but I wanted to see how the difference in events have changed her and shaped her and send her forward. There was meat there. I didn’t want to just recycle the same idea. It’s a woman who has a different mission, a different story, so I wanted to see what we could do with that.

“It took me weeks to decide that I really could go there and might have something new to say.”

After telling director Tim Miller she was onboard, the 62-year-old spent more than a year training hard to get into shape and figuring out who Sarah now was to ensure she would do her most iconic character justice.

“By the time we started, I felt ready, but a year-plus before that, I was pretty overwhelmed with a sense of obligation and duty and love for the character, just really trying to make sure that we honoured the past and created something new for the future,” the star confessed.

Hamilton reunites with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong in the sci-fi movie, which hits cinemas from October.