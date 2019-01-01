Andy Serkis tapped to direct Venom 2 - report

Andy Serkis has been approached to direct the sequel to Tom Hardy's anti-superhero movie, Venom.

The 55-year-old is most famous for his critically-acclaimed work as a stop-motion actor for characters including Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, King Kong, Cesar in the Planet of the Apes remakes, and Supreme Leader Snoke in recent instalments of the Star Wars saga.

However, the Hollywood Reporter has claimed Serkis flew to Los Angeles for meetings with Sony studio bosses earlier this month (Jul19), and is one of several filmmakers in the running to helm the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Ruben Fleischer directed last year's Venom, but is not returning.

Hardy is reprising his role as journalist Eddie Brock, who has been inadvertently merged with an alien Symbiotes, and transforms to become the terrifying superhero who fights crime in San Francisco.

Kelly Marcel has written the script for the sequel, and it is rumoured that Woody Harrelson will play villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage.

Last month, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Hardy is onboard for the follow-up to the hit movie, which also starred Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can. When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know," she told Fandango.