Anne Hathaway on second pregnancy: 'It's something I've wanted for a while'

Anne Hathaway has opened up about her struggle to have a second baby.

The 36-year-old shared her exciting news in a sweet post on Instagram on Wednesday, jokingly telling her followers the baby bump was "not for a movie".

And during an interview at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, Anne excitedly discussed how she and husband Adam Schulman were looking forward to welcoming a sibling for their three-year-old son, Jonathan.

"I am really happy," the Oscar-winning actress gushed to Entertainment Tonight. "This is something I've been wanting for a while and I'm really happy it's happening."

After being commended for her honest pregnancy announcement – in which she hinted at infertility issues – Anne explained the process of trying for a baby was "not all happy".

"There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it's wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it's ready to share," she shared. "I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we're the only ones going through it."

The Les Miserables star also feared her happy news would be a mental setback to other women struggling to fall pregnant, adding: "I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because – and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened – you just can't help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it's happening to everyone else but you.

"I just wanted that person to know that they're included in my story too and that my story didn't just have happy moments too."