Maya Hawke's father Ethan helped her land Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role

Maya Hawke has revealed her father Ethan Hawke helped her land a coveted role in Quentin Tarantino's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The 21-year-old plays a member of Charles Manson’s cult, the Manson Family, in the highly-anticipated 10th film from the director. And speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the Little Women actress revealed her famous father helped her perfect her first audition.

“I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents and I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad,” she explained.

“We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback,” she added, before revealing the callback process for the epic movie was "unlike anything I’ve ever been through... except for maybe audition for drama school.“

Despite Maya's lookalike mother Uma Thurman being one of Quentin's movie muses after her roles in his Kill Bill saga, the young actress was still put through the same rigorous audition process as the other candidates.

"We worked on the scene in many different ways and in many different combinations of people," she stated. “Eventually (Tarantino) found a group of people who were doing the scene in a way that he liked. And then everyone went home and people got the call."

And Oscar-nominated actor Ethan has always been a vocal champion of his daughter, praising her recent work in the third series of her hit Netflix series Stranger Things in a sweet post on Instagram.

"Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing,” the 48-year-old gushed.