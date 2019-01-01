NEWS Rachael Leigh Cook is waiting to tell kids about mum and dad's split Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Rachael Leigh Cook still hasn't told her kids that mum and dad have split.



The actress and Daniel Gillies, her husband of 15 years, announced their separation in June (19), but they have yet to inform five-year-old daughter Charlotte and Theodore, four as a couple.



"Daniel's actually filming in New Zealand for almost three months now, and so we can't formally talk to them about what's going on until he's back, because otherwise what it means is dad disappeared," the She's All That star tells Entertainment Tonight.



"That's far from anything Daniel would ever do, or myself. He's hopelessly devoted to them and we're going to get through this together. He's an amazing person and I still consider him my very best friend and we'll make it one way or another...



"We got married when I was 24... I still love him to death, and he's gone and I miss him, but we're just going to forge a new path forward."



Meanwhile, Cook admits the couple's friends knew the writing was on the wall for their marriage long before they split.



"The funniest part about this was nobody was that surprised and that almost surprised me the most," she explains. "Everyone was like, 'Oh, what else? What should we have for dinner?'"