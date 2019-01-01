NEWS Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to guest edit special issue of British Vogue Newsdesk Share with :







The Duchess of Sussex has interviewed America's former First Lady, Michelle Obama, for a new Vogue special edition.



The royal, who ran lifestyle blog The Tig when she was actress Meghan Markle, will become the first guest editor of British Vogue's upcoming 2019 September issue, which this year is titled Forces for Change.



"These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today," the new mum says in a statement, announcing her one-off editing role.



"Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages."



Enninful adds: "To have the country’s most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise.



"As you will see from her selections throughout this magazine, she is also willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege."



Meghan also called on her husband Prince Harry to help fill the pages by setting him up for an interview with conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall. The Forces of Nature issue, which will hit the streets next week (ends02Aug19), will also feature articles written by Brene Brown and actress and activist Jameela Jamil.