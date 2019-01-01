Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul finally tie the knot after wedding hoax

YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are officially married.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed their plans to wed at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas on 28 July.

And true to their word, they celebrated their nuptials on Sunday, flying friends and family out to Sin City for the occasion.

Leading up to the big night, Tana shared snaps on Instagram of her and Jake preparing for the big day, while the event itself was streamed online for fans to watch, for a small fee.

Unable to avoid the drama, however, Tana took to Twitter late on Sunday to explain how a fight had broken out at the ceremony.

"Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the f**king altar holy f**k HAAHAHAHAHAHA. jana don't need no press (sic)," she tweeted. "Wow. just married. honestly made it better.... to slow dance while they scream. i love you @jakepaul."

The pair became engaged after Jake popped the question at Tana's 21st birthday party on 23 June, and the entire celebration was filmed for the stars' new MTV reality show.

Earlier this month, Tana, who is the ex-girlfriend of actress Bella Thorne, left fans stunned when she shared pictures of what appeared to be a wedding ring on her finger.

"Bet you didn't think we'd be engaged for this long... #ThePauls," Tana wrote, while Jake also shared several snaps of the 'ceremony' on his Instagram account, simply writing: "MarriageToday."

Tana returned to Twitter a day later to reveal the truth behind the images, writing: "FAKE NEWS we're still engaged b**ch you'll know when we have a wedding."