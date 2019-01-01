Dwayne Johnson: 'Hobbs & Shaw made my mother cry so hard'

Dwayne Johnson brought his mother to tears by speaking Samoan in his new movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

When asked about the best parts of making the movie in an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, the 47-year-old revealed it was his mother Ata's response to seeing their Samoan heritage being showcased onscreen that made it all worthwhile.

"She is incredibly proud of the movie," he shared. "It's the very first time in the history of Hollywood that the Samoan culture has ever been showcased on this scale, so it's a big deal."

He went on to reveal Ata was on the set of the flick the day they filmed scenes where he performed the Siva Tau, a Samoan war dance usually performed by Samoan sporting teams before a game, and confessed she was overcome with emotion when she saw her culture being brought to life.

"Within the scene, she never heard me speak in Samoan to this degree," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star continued. "She hears me speaking in Samoan, calling on our ancestors to give us strength... I look over and she is crying so hard. When the scene was over, a really beautiful moment - all the boys, the guys that play my brothers in the movie, go over and gave her a hug... (It was) a memory forever."

In Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne reprises his role of Luke Hobbs from the Fast and Furious franchise, alongside Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The film, which also stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren, hits cinemas from 31 July.