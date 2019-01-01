Sharon Rooney honoured to sing special Dumbo song

Sharon Rooney was honoured to be asked to sing Baby Mine in Tim Burton's rebooted version of Disney classic Dumbo.

Unlike the 1941 animated flick, the retelling focuses on the baby elephant's interactions with the humans around him, like injured ex-soldier Holt Farrier, played by Colin Farrell, and Eva Green's trapeze artist Colette Marchant.

Burton cut lots of the original movie out of his film, including most of the songs, but Baby Mine was one of the exceptions. Sharon's circus mermaid character was the one who got to sing it, and the Scottish actress said it was a honour to do so.

"I had very vivid memories of Dumbo, especially that song, it's really special to me and my gran so it feels a bit of an honour and also a terrifying challenge to be given that song," she admitted to Cover Media. "Every time I meet people, they're like, 'Oh is Baby Mine in it?' and I'm like, 'I don't know... maybe'. So that was a big... I'm nervous about my parents seeing it actually.

"Singing Baby Mine was a huge challenge and a huge honour. That still feels very surreal, but very special. I don't think I'll ever forget this job. No matter what happens, I think this will be in here (my heart) forever."

Recalling the day they shot the song, which, like in the original, serves as the backdrop to Dumbo sharing a special moment with his mother, the My Mad Fat Diary actress said the cast really supported her.

Though her co-star Nico Parker, the 14-year-old daughter of Thandie Newton, teased her in the lead-up to the poignant scene.

"Every day was incredible, but the day that we recorded Baby Mine is probably one of the most magical," the 30-year-old grinned. "The set was quiet and the fire was on and Nico, who plays Milly, we had trailers next to each other, and she kept winding me up. She was like, 'Are you nervous, are nervous?' And after we did it she ran across the set and was like, 'You were great!' Moments like that when you feel like a little family and you have those memories that no one else has, it's really special."

Dumbo is available on DVD and Blu-ray in the U.K. from Monday.