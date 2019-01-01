Gemma Chan: 'I pole-danced on a bus with Celine Dion'

British actress Gemma Chan had the greatest night of her life when she pole-danced with Celine Dion after the Met Gala.

The Crazy Rich Asians star attended her first Met Gala back in May and found herself with Celine and her dancers on a bus back to an after-party.

The My Heart Will Go On singer then stunned her by asking her to join in with her and her dancers as they pole-danced on the bus.

"She was an absolute f**king legend," Gemma told The Observer. "It was me and her and her dancers, just dancing on this bus. It was the best half an hour of my life. I can't believe it happened. Nothing will top that. I pole-danced on a bus with Celine Dion."

Although Gemma has video of the bizarre moment, she said it will remain private.

The 36-year-old actress was dressed for the Met Gala by Tom Ford in an Elizabeth Taylor-inspired look, complete with an outlandish sparkling headdress, however, she said she still felt out of place among the stars.

"That whole experience was so surreal," she added. "You're in line, and literally every person around you, it's like being in Madame Tussauds. I had Joan Collins on one side, Kim Kardashian and Kanye (West) in front of me. Gwyneth (Paltrow) just there. They're all talking to each other, because they know each other, and you're just standing there going, this is mental."

Gemma's star is on the rise thanks to her performance as fashionista Astrid Leong-Teo in hit movie Crazy Rich Asians, a film she believes would not have been made five years ago.

"I look back on it now and I couldn't have imagined that film being made, even five years ago," the star revealed. "I feel so lucky that I was a part of it."