Eva Longoria: 'Motherhood makes me want to give back'

Motherhood has made Eva Longoria more passionate about her philanthropic efforts.

The Desperate Housewives star reflected on life since welcoming her son, Santiago, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu, California on Saturday. And the star confessed being a mother has changed the way she lives her life, because she wants to make the world a better place for her son.

"The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy," she explained. "Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!'

"It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps."

The 44-year-old went on to admit it's "crazy" how quickly the experience has flown past, after the tot celebrated his first birthday last month, commenting: "It's gone by so fast... It's always surreal. The days are long but the years are fast."

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star welcomed Santiago, her first child with her husband Jose Antonio Baston, in June 2018. The pair tied the knot in May 2016. Jose has three children - two daughters and a son - from a previous marriage.